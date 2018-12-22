Financial Analysis: PAVmed (PAVM) & Intersect ENT (XENT)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get PAVmed alerts:

This table compares PAVmed and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -3,311.56% -138.83% Intersect ENT -20.00% -17.62% -15.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$9.51 million ($0.52) -1.81 Intersect ENT $96.30 million 8.34 -$16.36 million ($0.56) -46.93

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PAVmed and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intersect ENT 0 2 5 0 2.71

PAVmed presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 431.91%. Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.13%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Intersect ENT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PAVmed beats Intersect ENT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.