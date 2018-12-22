Financial Contrast: True Nature (TNTY) vs. Track Group (TRCK)

True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares True Nature and Track Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Nature N/A N/A -21,527.38% Track Group -19.72% 82.35% 7.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for True Nature and Track Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Nature and Track Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Nature N/A N/A -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Track Group $29.73 million 0.20 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

True Nature has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Track Group.

Volatility & Risk

True Nature has a beta of 5.39, indicating that its stock price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of True Nature shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of True Nature shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Track Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

True Nature beats Track Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

True Nature Company Profile

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for android and iOS devices. It also provides data analytics services; BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system; SecureCuff steel bands; and Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Track Group, Inc. sells its products primarily in the United States, Latin American countries, and the Caribbean countries. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

