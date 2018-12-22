Financial Review: Freedom (FRHC) & MarketAxess (MKTX)

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Freedom alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freedom and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 1 7 0 0 1.88

MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $209.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Freedom.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freedom and MarketAxess’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $55.22 million 7.97 $19.23 million N/A N/A MarketAxess $397.47 million 19.37 $148.08 million $3.90 52.53

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Risk and Volatility

Freedom has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Freedom does not pay a dividend. MarketAxess pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketAxess has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.1% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom N/A -20.43% -6.99% MarketAxess 37.97% 29.40% 26.42%

Summary

MarketAxess beats Freedom on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. It also offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. In addition, the company, through its Trax division, offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, including trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.