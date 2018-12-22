Financial Survey: Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) & Coastal Banking (CBCO)

Coastal Banking (OTCMKTS:CBCO) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Coastal Banking alerts:

5.6% of Coastal Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Coastal Banking shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coastal Banking and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.77%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coastal Banking and Peoples Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peoples Bancorp $179.18 million 3.21 $38.47 million $2.28 12.91

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Banking.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Banking and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Banking N/A N/A N/A Peoples Bancorp 20.72% 9.64% 1.22%

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Coastal Banking does not pay a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Coastal Banking on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Banking Company Profile

Coastal Banking Company, Inc. is a bank holding company for CBC National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to customers throughout Beaufort County, South Carolina and Nassau County, Florida. The Bank operates through three segments: community banking, SBA lending and mortgage banking operations. The Bank also has a residential mortgage banking division, which operates approximately 13 retail residential loan production offices. The Bank makes commercial, residential, construction, agricultural, agribusiness and consumer loans to customers in South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The Company classifies its securities as available for sale or held to maturity. Held to maturity securities are those securities for which the Company has the ability and intent to hold until maturity. The Company’s primary source of funds for making loans and investments is its deposits, on which the Company pays interest.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of January 23, 2018, the company operated 74 locations, including 65 full-service bank branches and 72 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.