Financial Survey: Tesco (TSCDY) vs. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tesco and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 7 7 0 2.50

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus price target of $89.71, suggesting a potential upside of 45.55%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Tesco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tesco and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion 0.27 $1.58 billion $0.46 15.72 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.08 billion 3.60 $127.59 million $1.25 49.31

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet does not pay a dividend. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Tesco has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 12.89% 12.66% 9.96%

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Tesco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Commonwealth Classics names. As of November 14, 2018, it operated 303 stores in 23 states in the eastern half of the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

