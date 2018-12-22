First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.13.

FFBC opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 597.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 114.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

