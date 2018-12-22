First Merchants (FRME) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.75.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Director Terry L. Walker purchased 1,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $35,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,063 shares of company stock worth $37,792. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 19.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.