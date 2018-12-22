First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $741,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE BMO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.753 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/first-republic-investment-management-inc-has-741000-position-in-bank-of-montreal-bmo.html.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.