First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 8.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 30.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 458,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 312,338 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Klein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $1,019,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,491.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Affeldt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $102,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,000. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,656.35% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $663.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

FUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

