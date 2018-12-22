First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $279,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

