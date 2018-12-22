First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

