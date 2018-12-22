First Western Financial (MYFW) Earns Hold Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their hold rating on shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). First Western Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

