Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 8,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 411,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $305.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.52% and a negative net margin of 221.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/five-prime-therapeutics-fprx-stock-price-down-1-3.html.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.