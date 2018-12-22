Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares fell 5.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $40.65. 975,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 596,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

Specifically, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $447,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,570.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 159,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,273.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,943. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.29, a PEG ratio of 110.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Five9 by 81.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/five9-fivn-stock-price-down-5-2-on-insider-selling.html.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.