FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (ESG) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2566 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $69.69.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Company Profile

