FLIR Systems (FLIR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

FLIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.09. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 35.9% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 33.9% during the third quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

