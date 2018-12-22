Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $923.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.87 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Flowers Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,371,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,808,000 after buying an additional 626,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,371,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,941,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 49.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 52.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

