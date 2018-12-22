Flowserve Corp (FLS) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE:FLS opened at $37.44 on Friday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $952.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/flowserve-corp-fls-declares-0-19-quarterly-dividend.html.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.