Fmr LLC Has $42.87 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,757 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $42,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 65,531 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $57.52 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura set a $72.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $203,087,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 35,773 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,505,183.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

