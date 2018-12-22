Fmr LLC Increases Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

Fmr LLC grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,409 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $40,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/fmr-llc-increases-stake-in-chimera-invt-co-sh-new-cim.html.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.