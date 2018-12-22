Fmr LLC Purchases New Position in Sea Ltd (SE)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,024,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,823,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

SEA stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 141.71% and a negative return on equity of 367.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

