FORCE (FOR) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One FORCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, FORCE has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FORCE has a total market capitalization of $174,896.00 and $65.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FORCE Profile

FORCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin. The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

