Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.42

Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 496422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.81%. The business had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $103,754.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 10,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $307,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,073 shares of company stock worth $6,383,996. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 24.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 75,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 343,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 924.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSCT)

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

