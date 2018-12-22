Fortis (FTS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

FTS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $33.32. 810,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.13. Fortis has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,240,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,249,000 after purchasing an additional 949,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,112,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,268,000 after purchasing an additional 326,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Fortis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,112,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,268,000 after purchasing an additional 326,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,612,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after acquiring an additional 648,382 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,783,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after acquiring an additional 281,595 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

