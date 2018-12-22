Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Four Seasons Education Inc. provides educational services. The Company offers after-school mathematics and online education services for elementary school students. Four Seasons Education Inc. is based in China. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE FEDU opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 million and a PE ratio of 22.27. Four Seasons Edu has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Four Seasons Edu will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,990 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 6.02% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

