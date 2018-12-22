Franco Nevada (FNV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada had earlier lowered 2018 production guidance to 440,000-470,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEO”) owing to reduced deliveries from Candelaria mine. However, this will be mitigated by the Oil & Gas portfolio’s performance, driven by acquisitions and higher oil prices. Franco-Nevada entered into a strategic relationship with Continental Resources, Inc. to acquire Oil & Gas mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma. The company is also investing heavily in Cobre Panama which will be a key growth driver for the company. Its estimates have gone up lately. The company also has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. Franco-Nevada has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Franco Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.75.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.72 and a beta of -0.06. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $80.79.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,384,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,339,000 after acquiring an additional 58,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.