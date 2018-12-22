Franklin Electric (FELE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. 778,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $90,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.