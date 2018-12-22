Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 29,867 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.62. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

