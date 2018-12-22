Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 7,075 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 7,075 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/franklin-resources-inc-acquires-7075-shares-of-flir-systems-inc-flir.html.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.