Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Signition LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 10,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $171,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,146.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Marshall III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,609.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,045,260. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.35%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

