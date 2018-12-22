Franklin Resources Inc. Has $777,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 176.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 429,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,471,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $4,620,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 496,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,050,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,218.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.09.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $137.08.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

