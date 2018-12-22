FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

