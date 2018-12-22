Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Freshpet from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 132.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $230,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.69. 419,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -247.42 and a beta of 1.50. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.