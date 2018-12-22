FundYourselfNow (FYN) Reaches Market Cap of $202,905.00

FundYourselfNow (CURRENCY:FYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, FundYourselfNow has traded flat against the US dollar. FundYourselfNow has a total market cap of $202,905.00 and $0.00 worth of FundYourselfNow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FundYourselfNow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.02713797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00148992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00177457 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025823 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025901 BTC.

FundYourselfNow Profile

FundYourselfNow was first traded on May 13th, 2017. FundYourselfNow’s total supply is 12,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,515 tokens. FundYourselfNow’s official Twitter account is @fundyourselfnow and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FundYourselfNow is /r/fundyourselfnow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FundYourselfNow is www.fundyourselfnow.com.

Buying and Selling FundYourselfNow

FundYourselfNow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundYourselfNow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundYourselfNow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundYourselfNow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

