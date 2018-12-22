Fusion (FSN) Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $361,758.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00013536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00048675 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,704,811 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

