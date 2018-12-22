FY2018 Earnings Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp Issued By SunTrust Banks (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn $5.49 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $166.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 215.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $223.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $131,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.