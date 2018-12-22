FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOVA. BidaskClub raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ DOVA opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.40. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Zaccardelli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 266,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,113.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

