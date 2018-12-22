FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. Increased by Desjardins (SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.