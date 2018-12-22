G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on G1 Therapeutics to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

GTHX opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CFO Barclay A. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $199,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $33,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,363 shares of company stock worth $2,521,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 148.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 78.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $243,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

