Gainer (GNR) Market Cap Achieves $131,339.00

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Gainer has a total market capitalization of $131,339.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gainer has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gainer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00039240 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018331 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00002161 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002603 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006138 BTC.

About Gainer

GNR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. Gainer’s total supply is 13,176,462 coins and its circulating supply is 11,100,524 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gainer’s official website is www.gainercoin.com.

Gainer Coin Trading

Gainer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gainer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gainer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

