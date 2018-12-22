Gazit Globe (GZT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.78

Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 20330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.52 million during the quarter. Gazit Globe had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Gazit Globe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gazit Globe by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gazit Globe by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gazit Globe by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 199,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Gazit Globe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,765,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Gazit Globe Company Profile (NYSE:GZT)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.

