GB Group (GBG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Get GB Group alerts:

GBG opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.68) on Tuesday. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 458.25 ($5.99).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Identity Proofing and Identity Solutions. The company's solutions include ID verification, which helps in verifying consumers' identities remotely, without the physical presentation of documentation, in order to combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through online verification and authentication of individuals.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.