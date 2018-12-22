GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $232.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $5.60 and $33.94. GCN Coin has a market cap of $232,138.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00786235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00001184 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000662 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 162,817,160,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

