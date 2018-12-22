Genaro Network (GNX) Market Cap Reaches $10.10 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, DigiFinex, Allcoin and Huobi. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $93,877.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.00 or 0.10825015 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001394 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,709,608 tokens. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, BigONE, OKEx, DigiFinex, Allcoin, HitBTC, Bibox, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

