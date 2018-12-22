General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $84,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 4,932,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.44.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine B. Reynolds purchased 600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.64 per share, with a total value of $100,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,288.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $150.49 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.77 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

