Genesis Vision Price Up 10.5% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00099213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $17.28 million and $919,466.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.02719278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00149330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00178054 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025655 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025741 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Ovis and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

