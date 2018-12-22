Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,728 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Finisar were worth $32,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Finisar during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Finisar during the second quarter worth about $185,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Finisar by 42.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Finisar during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Finisar by 44.2% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Finisar alerts:

FNSR stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Finisar Co. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Finisar had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $325.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Finisar Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie Sheridan Eng sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $32,370.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $921,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 416,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,584,418.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,479 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNSR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Finisar to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Finisar in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Finisar from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Finisar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.41.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/glenmede-trust-co-na-raises-holdings-in-finisar-co-fnsr.html.

Finisar Profile

Finisar Corp. is an optical communications company, which engages in the provision of components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Its products include optical transceivers, active optical cable, optical engines, communication components, sensing components, and optical instrumentation.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.