Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 98,729 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,729 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $30,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 217.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APOG. ValuEngine lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson set a $48.00 target price on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

APOG stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.75. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.52 per share, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

