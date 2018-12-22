Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Position Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $70,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $38,195,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

