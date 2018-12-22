Glu Mobile (GLUU) Trading Down 7.5%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.14. 3,176,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,313,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several research firms have commented on GLUU. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,666 shares in the company, valued at $654,132.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 179,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,323,615.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,315.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,808 shares of company stock worth $2,903,494 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 42.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

